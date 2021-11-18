Here are Eastlink’s Black Friday smartphone deals

Eastlink recently released its Black Friday promotions for plans, bundles and smart home tech, and now, the Halifax-based carrier has dropped an updated list of deals that includes smartphones too.

While there are some great offers mentioned below, Eastlink’s website also highlights the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other devices in the deal list, which, are not discounted.

Check out some notable device deals from Eastlink below:

You can find all Eastlink Black Friday deals here and follow the links to find Bell, Rogers, Fido and Virgin Plus‘ Black Friday promotions.

Eastlink’s Black Friday promotions are set to end on 29th November.

Source: Eastlink