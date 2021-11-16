Here are Virgin Plus’ Black Friday deals

Virgin Plus has revealed its list of deals ahead of ‘Black Friday,’ including discounts on phones, tablets and free add-ons like YouTube Premium.

While there are some great offers mentioned below, Virgin Plus’ website also highlights the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and other devices in the deal list, which, however, are not really discounted. Further, a one-time connection service fee of $50 applies to all orders which can be avoided by shopping online.

Check out some notable device deals from Virgin below:

Find all Virgin Plus Black Friday deals here and follow the links to find Bell, Rogers‘ and Fido’s Black Friday promotional offers.

Source: Virgin Plus