Here are Virgin Plus’ Black Friday deals

Virgin Plus has revealed its list of deals ahead of ‘Black Friday,’ including discounts on phones, tablets and free add-ons like YouTube Premium.
While there are some great offers mentioned below, Virgin Plus’ website also highlights the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and other devices in the deal list, which, however, are not really discounted. Further, a one-time connection service fee of $50 applies to all orders which can be avoided by shopping online.
Check out some notable device deals from Virgin below:
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB: $379 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $202 over 24 months
- Google Pixel 6 128GB: $0 down, $25/mo financing — You save $336 over 24 months
- iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $0 down, $33.84/mo financing — You save $168 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB: $220 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $540 over 24 months
- Samsung A12 32GB: $0 down, $8.75/mo financing — You save $36 over 24 months
- Motorola G Power 64GB: $0 down, $6.45/mo financing — You save $138.20 over 24 months
- Moto G Fast 32GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing — You save $60 over 24 months
- TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB: $0 down, $19.95/mo financing — You save $365/20 over 24 months
- TCL 20S 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $100 over 24 months
- TCL 10 Pro 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $340 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $0 down, $15/mo financing — You save $420 over 24 months + two months of free YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 64GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing — You save $200 over 24 months + two months of free YouTube Premium
- Motorola One 5G Ace 128GB: $0 down, $10/mo financing — You save $360 over 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $0 down, $35/mo financing — You save $560 over 24 months + four months of free YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: $600 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $300 over 24 months + four months of free YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $850 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $400 over 24 months + four months of free YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing — You save $720 over 24 months + two months of free YouTube Premium
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $0 down, $8.75/mo financing — You save $106 over 24 months
- Huawei Mediapad T3 10 16GB: $0 down, $4/mo financing — You save $234 over 24 months
Find all Virgin Plus Black Friday deals here and follow the links to find Bell, Rogers‘ and Fido’s Black Friday promotional offers.
Source: Virgin Plus