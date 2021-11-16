Bell Black Friday deals include savings on Pixel, iPhone, Samsung and more

Bell’s Black Friday deals are now live on the carrier’s website. There are quite a few deals on phones, internet and more.
To kick things off, Bell is offering a $100 Visa prepaid card to those who sign up for select internet packages, or a $200 Visa prepaid card to those who sign up for select internet and TV bundles. Those who finance a smartphone through Bell’s ‘SmartPay’ program can also get six months of ‘Crave Total’ for free.
Below you can find some of the highlight deals at Bell for Black Friday:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 down, $20/mo financing (save $710.16)
- Motorola One 5G Ace – $0 down, $10/mo financing (save $360)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – $0 down, $30/mo financing (save $540)
- Save 30 percent on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy A52 – $0 down, $15/mo financing (save $420)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 – $0 down, $70/mo financing (save $530.08)
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, $20.09/mo financing (save $168)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G – $0 down, $26.38/mo financing (save $560.02)
- Google Pixel 6 – $0 down, $20/mo financing (save $336)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro – $0 down, $39.12/mo financing (save $202.12)
You can check out all the Bell Black Friday deals here.