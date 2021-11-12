Eastlink’s Black Friday bundles and deals are live now

Eastlink’s Black Friday deals are here with updated pricing and offers on data, smart home and security plans and bundles.
Find some Eastlink deals below:
Smart home and security plans
- Smart Camera package: $14.95/month with the first three months free
- Smart Automation package: $14.95/month with the first three months free
- Security package: $24.95/month with the first three months free
- Smart Security package: $44.95/month with the first three months free
Plans
Starter Data plans
- 250MB for $15/month
- 3GB for $35/month
- 6GB for $45/month
Talk & Text Plans
- Unlimited minutes for $30/month
Rollover data
- 10GB for $50/month
- 12GB for $55/month
- 15GB for $60/month
- 20GB for $65/month
Big data
- 40GB + 5GB for $60/month
- 60GB + 5GB for $80/month
Bundles
- Basic Bundle for $159.90/month includes:
- Internet 350
- WiFi Perfected
- Standard DVR
- 20+ Channels in Brilliant HD
- Community TV
- Caller ID
- Voicemail
- Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
- 10 GB of Rollover Data
- Unlimited Nationwide Minutes
Boosted Bundle for $234.90/month includes:
- Internet 350
- WiFi Perfected
- Standard DVR
- TV Channel Exchange Lite
- Community TV
- Caller ID
- Voicemail
- Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
- 10 GB of Rollover Data
- Unlimited Nationwide Minutes
Complete Bundle for $254.90/month includes:
- Internet 350
- WiFi Perfected
- TiVo Premium DVR
- TV Channel Exchange
- Community TV
- Caller ID
- Voicemail
- Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
- 10 GB of Rollover Data
- Unlimited Nationwide Minutes
Ultimate Bundle for $274.90/month:
- 1 Gbps Fibre Link Internet
- WiFi Perfected
- TiVo Premium DVR
- TV Channel Exchange
- Community TV
- Caller ID
- Voicemail
- 12 more features
- Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected
- 10 GB of Rollover Data
- Unlimited Nationwide Minutes
- A choice between Crave or Super Sports Pack
