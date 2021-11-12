Eastlink’s Black Friday bundles and deals are live now

Eastlink’s Black Friday deals are here with updated pricing and offers on data, smart home and security plans and bundles.

Find some Eastlink deals below:

Smart home and security plans

Smart Camera package: $14.95/month with the first three months free

Smart Automation package: $14.95/month with the first three months free

Security package: $24.95/month with the first three months free

Smart Security package: $44.95/month with the first three months free

Plans

Starter Data plans

250MB for $15/month

3GB for $35/month

6GB for $45/month

Talk & Text Plans

Unlimited minutes for $30/month

Rollover data

10GB for $50/month

12GB for $55/month

15GB for $60/month

20GB for $65/month

Big data

40GB + 5GB for $60/month

60GB + 5GB for $80/month

Find all plans here.

Bundles

Basic Bundle for $159.90/month includes:

Internet 350

WiFi Perfected

Standard DVR

20+ Channels in Brilliant HD

Community TV

Caller ID

Voicemail

Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected

10 GB of Rollover Data

Unlimited Nationwide Minutes

Boosted Bundle for $234.90/month includes:

Internet 350

WiFi Perfected

Standard DVR

TV Channel Exchange Lite

Community TV

Caller ID

Voicemail

Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected

10 GB of Rollover Data

Unlimited Nationwide Minutes

Complete Bundle for $254.90/month includes:

Internet 350

WiFi Perfected

TiVo Premium DVR

TV Channel Exchange

Community TV

Caller ID

Voicemail

Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected

10 GB of Rollover Data

Unlimited Nationwide Minutes

Ultimate Bundle for $274.90/month:

1 Gbps Fibre Link Internet

WiFi Perfected

TiVo Premium DVR

TV Channel Exchange

Community TV

Caller ID

Voicemail

12 more features

Choice of Smart Camera or Smart Automation with optimized WiFi Perfected

10 GB of Rollover Data

Unlimited Nationwide Minutes

A choice between Crave or Super Sports Pack

Find all bundles here.