Chatr Black Friday sale offers 2GB bonus data for six months

Rogers flanker brand Chatr Mobile has a Black Friday offer available.

New activations of plans $35/mo and up can get 2GB of bonus data per month for six months. That means if you activate on Chatr’s $35/2GB plan, you’ll get 4GB of data per month for the first six months.

While maybe not the best deal out there, it’s definitely better than nothing.

If you’re planning to take advantage of the Chatr offer, you have until December 1st to activate to get that 2GB bonus.

You can learn more on Chatr’s website.