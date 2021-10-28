Bell, Virgin release Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pricing 10 days late

Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Plus have finally released Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pricing after basically skipping the pre-order period.

If you were expecting any crazy awesome pricing, well, I’ve got some bad news. Bell appears to be more or less in line with Rogers and Telus on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cost.

The Pixel 6 starts at $0 down with $28.30/mo financing ($679.20 over the 24-month term). On the surface, it sounds like a deal, but that pricing is based on Bell’s Device Return Option. In other words, at the end of the two-year contract, you’ll either need to give back the phone or pay $120 to keep in. All in, that means you’d get the phone for $799.20 from Bell through financing, which is the same as buying the phone outright from Google.

If you don’t do the Device Return Option, the monthly financing cost jumps to $33.30 (which works out to $799.20 over two years).

The story is very similar with the Pixel 6 Pro, which also costs $0 upfront and $39.12/mo financing ($938.88 after 24 months). Adding on the Device Return Option fee of $240 brings the grand total to $1,178.88, just a few cents shy of the $1,179 outright price for the Pixel 6 Pro. If you don’t do the Device Return Option, you’re looking at $49.12/mo financing ($1,178.88 total).

Keep in mind that this is all on top of at least an $80/mo plan.

At Virgin Mobile, the Pixel 6 costs $0 upfront and $33.30/mo financing ($799.20 over two years), but plans start at a lower $50/mo. In other words, while the phone costs the same, Virgin Plus customers can get a little relief on the monthly cost.

For the Pixel 6 Pro, Virgin charges $379 upfront plus $33.34/mo financing ($1,179.16 total).

Those interested can check out the Pixel 6 Pro pricing for all carriers offering the phones here.