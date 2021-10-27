New MacBook Pro teardown reveals improved battery replacement design

The team at iFixit has discovered that the battery in the new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro can be replaced much easier than any MacBook Pro model since 2012.

Before the release of the MacBook Pro (2021), Apple glued batteries to the top of the case to keep them secure. Some models even required the removal of the motherboard before you could access the battery. Now, there are small pull tabs on the batteries in the new MacBook Pros to make them easier to remove.

The iFixit team has yet to make a full ruling, but in its teardown teaser, the repair guide mentions that this could be the first MacBook Pro to feature do-it-yourself battery replacement since 2012.

Source: iFixit