Video quality on Twitter is getting a crisp update

Say goodbye to toaster quality video tweets

By Alyssa Tremblay @tremb1ay
Sep 27, 20217:04 PM EDT
Videos in your Twitter feed should now look a lot less crunchy, according to a recent tweet from the microblogging platform’s support account.

The tweet claims that videos uploaded to Twitter “will appear less pixelated,” thanks to a new update aimed at improving video quality.

According to reporting by The Verge, the improvement in question involved axing a “pre-processing step” that “split videos into smaller chunks” in the upload process.

Apparently, this step sometimes reduced the quality of the final posted video.

This announcement is the latest in a slew of new features and updates from Twitter this month.

In September 2021 alone, the social media platform has introduced the following changes so far:

September 1st: Twitter debuts ‘Super Follows’, a paid subscription service for users who want to monetize their tweets via a paywall
September 1st: Twitter opens beta-testing for auto-block setting called ‘Safety Mode’
September 2nd: Twitter teases an in-development privacy setting that lets you hide old tweets
September 7th: Twitter starts testing full-screen ‘edge-to-edge’ display on iOS
September 8th: Twitter lets users cull their Followers list with new ‘Remove this follower’ button
September 8th: Twitter launches out moderated invite-only groups called ‘Communities’
September 9th: Twitter rolls out out emoji reactions for Turkish users only
September 10th: Twitter tests bot-identifying labels
September 23rd: Twitter introduces an upcoming trigger warning feature called ‘Heads Up’
September 23rd: Twitter expands its ‘Tips’ payment options to include Bitcoin, teases forthcoming NFT authentication

Source: The Verge

