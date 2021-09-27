Video quality on Twitter is getting a crisp update

Videos in your Twitter feed should now look a lot less crunchy, according to a recent tweet from the microblogging platform’s support account.

The tweet claims that videos uploaded to Twitter “will appear less pixelated,” thanks to a new update aimed at improving video quality.

Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality. Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. pic.twitter.com/lJPI14PVRV — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2021

According to reporting by The Verge, the improvement in question involved axing a “pre-processing step” that “split videos into smaller chunks” in the upload process.

Apparently, this step sometimes reduced the quality of the final posted video.

This announcement is the latest in a slew of new features and updates from Twitter this month.

In September 2021 alone, the social media platform has introduced the following changes so far:

September 1st: Twitter debuts ‘Super Follows’, a paid subscription service for users who want to monetize their tweets via a paywall

September 1st: Twitter opens beta-testing for auto-block setting called ‘Safety Mode’

September 2nd: Twitter teases an in-development privacy setting that lets you hide old tweets

September 7th: Twitter starts testing full-screen ‘edge-to-edge’ display on iOS

September 8th: Twitter lets users cull their Followers list with new ‘Remove this follower’ button

September 8th: Twitter launches out moderated invite-only groups called ‘Communities’

September 9th: Twitter rolls out out emoji reactions for Turkish users only

September 10th: Twitter tests bot-identifying labels

September 23rd: Twitter introduces an upcoming trigger warning feature called ‘Heads Up’

September 23rd: Twitter expands its ‘Tips’ payment options to include Bitcoin, teases forthcoming NFT authentication

Source: The Verge