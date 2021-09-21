Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Google’s AR certification list

At this point, the existence of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has been unofficially confirmed multiple times — but now, it’s Google’s turn to leak the device.

Google’s support page lists Android devices that are certified to support Play Services for ARCore and mysteriously, the still-not-officially-announced Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is now on it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now listed on Google's ARCore supported devices list, launch imminent.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS21FE pic.twitter.com/l5MczWwFNN — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 21, 2021

Here are all the devices on Google’s ARCore list:

Infinix Mobile Zero X Neo

Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G

Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Motorola moto g(50) 5G

Motorola moto g(60)s

Motorola motorola edge 20

Motorola motorola edge 20 lite

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Wide5

Galaxy Wide5 Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition

Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip2 5G Tecno Phantom X

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo V2105

Xiaomi Pad 5

Zebra ET51 10-inch Enterprise Tablet

It’s odd that the list includes the Z Flip 2 5G considering that phone doesn’t exist, but it’s probably just Samsung’s foldable Z Flip 3 with the wrong name.

Being on this certification list means that the S21 FE’s hardware is certified by Google to use augmented reality in apps.

While Samsung still hasn’t officially revealed the S21 FE, the handset has been spotted on Samsung France’s website, on the Bluetooth SIG, Canada’s Radio Equipment List, TENAA and more.

Source: SamMobile