Samsung France’s website mentions the rumoured Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung France’s website is currently offering a free YouTube Premium promotion, but within the ad for this deal, a leak regarding the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE has also appeared.
It looks like Samsung has accidentally listed the unannounced handset alongside the S21 series. This also means that the still not officially announced S21 FE will come with a four-month subscription to YouTube Premium.
The S21 FE was also recently spotted by MobileSyrup in the Canadian Radio Equipment List (REL).
The S21 FE will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a Full HD+ resolution panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery and more.
It’s unclear when this phone will actually launch, but some most rumours point to some point this fall.
Source: SamMobile
