Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on the Bluetooth SIG

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE 5G was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG, which is showing three different variants of the device: SM-G990B, SM-G990B_DS, and SM-G990N.
To clarify, in North America, a smartphone with Bluetooth needs to be approved by the Bluetooth SIG. When it gets approval, it’s listed for everyone to see.
All three of the variants support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, but not Bluetooth 5.2.
We’re likely seeing multiple variants of the device because some handsets will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, and others will sport an Exynos chip. In Canada, we’ll get the Snapdragon 888 version.
It’s unclear when Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE. However, we can confirm that the device will launch in Canada, as it was spotted on Canada’s Radio Equipment list. With the phones appearing on the Bluetooth SIG, it’s evident that they are one step closer to launch; however, many are guessing the device will launch in October due to chipset delays.
The S21 FE is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a 4,500mAh battery and more.
Source: Android Central
