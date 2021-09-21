Apple giving away Apple Music 6-month trial with AirPods and Beats purchase

If you’ve been holding off for a decent deal before upgrading your Apple AirPods or Beats headphones, now might be the moment you’ve been waiting for. Apple is currently offering six months free of Apple Music with the purchase of several different AirPods models or Beats headphones/earbuds.

According to Apple, the AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro and Beats Solo Pro, all qualify for the deal.

It’s important to point out that this offer is only available to “new subscribers with an eligible device for a limited time only,” according to the fine print on Apple’s website. Unfortunately, this means that if you’re already a current or past Apple Music subscriber, you won’t be able to add an additional six months to your subscription.

Apple also says that you need to be running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 on your iPhone or iPad, and redeem the offer within 90 days.

As far as free Apple Music promos go, this one is pretty sweet. It’s just unfortunate that current subscribers don’t qualify for the offer.