Short hands-on clip shows off pre-production Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro has turned up in a hands-on video posted online, giving viewers a good look at the back of the device and what appears to be a refreshed set-up screen.

Spotted by a Discord user and uploaded to Twitter by Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday), the video shows what appears to be a pre-production Pixel 6 Pro. In the brief clip, the person holding the device shows the screen, rotates the phone to show the back glass, then flips it back to the screen.

While showing the screen, you can make out the centred hole-punch camera at the top of the display. The screen is black with colourful shape outlines moving around on the panel. There’s a message towards the bottom that says “Welcome to your Pixel,” along with typical first-set-up options like picking your language.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

As the phone flips over, viewers can briefly see how the display curves over the edge. Additionally, you can kind of see how large the camera bump is.

Once the Pixel 6 Pro is flipped over, you can see the two-tone grey back panel. Thanks to the lighting in the video, it’s very clear that the Pixel 6 Pro sports a glossy back panel (lame). You can also see what appears to be a messed-up Google ‘G’ logo — 9to5Google notes that pre-production Pixel devices often sport a similar logo.

Still, as much as I despise glossy glass back panels, the Pixel 6 Pro looks pretty great. This new hands-on leak is just further building on my excitement for the Pixel 6 line.

Source: @thisistechtoday Via: 9to5Google