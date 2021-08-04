PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on Canada’s Radio Equipment list

The smartphone is rumoured to be delayed due to chip shortages

Aug 4, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

0 comments

Rumours indicate that Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE 5G won’t make an appearance at next week’s Unpacked presentation.

However, it looks like the South Korean tech giant is still preparing to launch the ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone in Canada at some point in the near future.

Samsung’s upcoming FE handset shown up on Canada’s Radio Equipment List. The listing doesn’t include much information about the device, but it’s interesting that it’s already showing up on the REL, especially since rumours indicate the smartphone won’t release until later this year. 

Given the listed July 30th approval date, it’s possible Samsung submitted the S21 FE 5G for approval prior to delaying the handset’s release.

Rumoured Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs include a 6.4-inch flat display with a single-hole punch camera and a triple-camera setup at the back. Additionally, we’re expecting the phone to feature 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,370mAh battery and more.

Image credit: OnLeaks

Source: Canada’s Radio Equipment List (REL)

Related Articles

News

Aug 2, 2021

3:32 PM EDT

Leaked Galaxy Watch 4 Classic photos show the Wear OS in action

News

Aug 4, 2021

10:44 AM EDT

Samsung may produce Google Pixel 6 series’ Tensor chip

News

Aug 2, 2021

12:51 PM EDT

Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to release this fall

News

Jun 14, 2021

5:49 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE might launch later than initially expected

Comments