Apple’s iPhone 13 is available on 24-month financing plans again

In a surprise move, Apple has brought back 24-month financing options for the iPhone just in time for the launch of iPhone 13 pre-orders.

When Apple revealed the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Tuesday, the tech giant also lowered all financing options for the iPhone to just 6 months. This resulted in substantial monthly payments across the board.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro cost $233.16 per month on a six-month repayment plan, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $258 on a six-month repayment plan. Now, however, Apple has reversed that change.

The iPhone 13 Pro now costs $58.29 per month for 24 months on a financing plan, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $64.54 per month. All iPhone 13 financing plans also feature 0 percent APR. It’s important to note that the 0 percent APR offer will likely only be available for a limited time.

In fact, all iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 series and even the iPhone SE, have 24-month financing. Some reports indicate that Paybright’s system is either down or very slow due to an influx of people trying to buy the iPhone 13 series.

It’s unclear why Apple reversed this decision or why it even lowered financing plans to six months in the first place. Similar to Samsung’s various financing options, a 24-month repayment plan makes it much easier to circumvent purchasing the iPhone 13 through a carrier plan if you aren’t looking to buy the device outright.

Apple’s various iPad models, including the new iPad mini, are still locked to 6-month financing options. For more information on iPhone 13 series carrier availability, follow this link.

Via: @cwlco