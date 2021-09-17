Apple’s iPhone 13 financing provider experiencing issues amid influx of buyers

Changing iPhone financing options from just six months to 24 months with 0 percent APR was a great surprise move on Apple’s part.

However, it seems the financing provider, Paybright by Affirm, has experienced difficulties this morning amid an influx of iPhone 13 series pre-orders.

Would-be buyers are experiencing bad gateway errors, stalled pages and the message, “There is a bit of a traffic jam. Please go back and try again,” resulting in orders not going through.

I have one order Cancel too. Now if I try to check out a new order again they only longer have any left for launch pickup. What a mess — Uzair Khan (@khan__uzair) September 17, 2021

I have one order Cancel too. Now if I try to check out a new order again they only longer have any left for launch pickup. What a mess — Uzair Khan (@khan__uzair) September 17, 2021

in theory… PayBright is down. Still. I contacted Apple support and they told me to reorder later today. — Adam Germain (@adamrgermain) September 17, 2021

Just contact Apple support, order will be held for 9 hours. Keep trying! — Francis Yeung (@franciswk88) September 17, 2021

It’s unclear when Apple and Paybright will fix this issue. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.



Update 09/17/2021 11:21pm ET: Reports indicate that Apple is extending the timeout window to nine hours to mitigate the issues.

https://twitter.com/brvincen11/status/1438882143912939525