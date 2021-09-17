Canadian carrier pricing and availability for iPhone 13, mini, Pro and Pro Max

Apple unveiled the new iPhone lineup at its September ‘California Streaming’ event, and if you’re looking to get one in Canada, here’s what you need to know.

The new iPhones will be available directly from Apple as well as from multiple carriers. We’ll break down the offers below. Let’s start with Apple’s pricing and availability. All four new iPhones will be available to pre-order on Apple’s Canadian website starting September 17th at 8am ET/5am PT. The phones will be available on September 24th. Pricing is as follows:

Additionally, Apple is offering between $120 and $925 off the price of a new iPhone 13 model for those who trade in an iPhone 8 or newer. You can learn more about Apple Trade In here. We also have a full breakdown of all the specific pricing for iPhones, iPads and more here.

Below, you can find the pre-order pricing details for several Canadian carriers and their flanker brands. We will add more as they come available. It’s worth noting that the financing options listed below are all on 24-month terms and require customers sign up with a mobile plan.

Canadian Carriers

Rogers

Note that prices may vary depending on storage configuration. Additionally, the Upfront Edge program allows customers to reduce to upfront cost of their new iPhone if they agree to return it or pay back the Upfront Edge credit at the end of two years.

Fido

Telus

Telus’ Bring-It-Back program lets customers reduce the upfront cost of their new iPhone if they agree to return it or pay back the credit after two years. Additionally, Telus offers up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with purchase of a new iPhone 13 or 13 pro device.

Koodo

Prices will vary depending on storage size and Tab tier, with Koodo’s Tab Mid and Basic offering lower monthly costs but a higher upfront price. Like Telus, Koodo offers up to six months of Apple TV+ and Arcade with purchase of an iPhone 13 series device.

Bell

It’s worth noting that Bell offers ‘Device Return Option’ that lets users reduce the monthly cost of their new iPhone if they agree to return it or pay the difference at the end of their two year contract. However, the didn’t list that as the main price on its website.

Virgin Plus

Freedom Mobile

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 upfront with $53/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $1,584

iPhone 13 Pro – $0 upfront with $47/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $1,444

iPhone 13 – $0 upfront with $35/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $1,128

iPhone 13 mini – $0 upfront with $29/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $960

Shaw Mobile

Videotron

SaskTel

Tbaytel

iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, $55.92/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $1,382

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, $61.88/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $1,525

iPhone 13 – $0 down, $44.04/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $1,097

iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, $38.08/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $954

Eastlink

