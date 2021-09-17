Canadian carrier pricing and availability for iPhone 13, mini, Pro and Pro Max

Apple unveiled the new iPhone lineup at its September ‘California Streaming’ event, and if you’re looking to get one in Canada, here’s what you need to know.
The new iPhones will be available directly from Apple as well as from multiple carriers. We’ll break down the offers below. Let’s start with Apple’s pricing and availability. All four new iPhones will be available to pre-order on Apple’s Canadian website starting September 17th at 8am ET/5am PT. The phones will be available on September 24th. Pricing is as follows:
- iPhone 13 mini starts at $949
- iPhone 13 starts at $1,099
- iPhone 13 Pro starts at $1,399
- iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,549
Additionally, Apple is offering between $120 and $925 off the price of a new iPhone 13 model for those who trade in an iPhone 8 or newer. You can learn more about Apple Trade In here. We also have a full breakdown of all the specific pricing for iPhones, iPads and more here.
Below, you can find the pre-order pricing details for several Canadian carriers and their flanker brands. We will add more as they come available. It’s worth noting that the financing options listed below are all on 24-month terms and require customers sign up with a mobile plan.
Canadian Carriers
Rogers
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, starting at $46.50/mo financing (includes $477 Upfront Edge credit) | Full price: $1,593
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, starting at $42/mo financing (includes $430 Upfront Edge credit) | Full price: $1,438
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, starting at $33/mo financing (includes $338 Upfront Edge credit) | Full price: $1,130
iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, starting at $28.50/mo financing (includes $292 Upfront Edge credit) | Full price: $976
Note that prices may vary depending on storage configuration. Additionally, the Upfront Edge program allows customers to reduce to upfront cost of their new iPhone if they agree to return it or pay back the Upfront Edge credit at the end of two years.
Fido
- iPhone 13 mini – Starting at $176 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $976
- iPhone 13 – Starting at $330 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $1,130
- iPhone 13 Pro – Starting at $638 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $1,438
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – Starting at $793 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $1,593
Telus
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, starting at $43.04/mo financing (includes $560 Bring-It-Back credit) | Full price: $1,593
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, starting at $38.71/mo financing (includes $510 Bring-It-Back credit) | Full price: $1,439
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, starting at $30.88/mo financing (includes $390 Bring-It-Back credit) | Full price: $1,131
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, starting at $26.92/mo financing (includes $330 Bring-It-Back credit) | Full price: $976
Telus’ Bring-It-Back program lets customers reduce the upfront cost of their new iPhone if they agree to return it or pay back the credit after two years. Additionally, Telus offers up to six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with purchase of a new iPhone 13 or 13 pro device.
Koodo
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $801 down, $33/mo on Tab Plus | Full price: $1,593
- iPhone 13 Pro – $647 down, $33/mo on Tab Plus | Full price: $1,439
- iPhone 13 – $339 down, $33/mo on Tab Plus | Full price: $1,131
- iPhone 13 mini – $184 down, $33/mo on Tab Plus | Full price: $976
Prices will vary depending on storage size and Tab tier, with Koodo’s Tab Mid and Basic offering lower monthly costs but a higher upfront price. Like Telus, Koodo offers up to six months of Apple TV+ and Arcade with purchase of an iPhone 13 series device.
Bell
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, starting at $66.46/mo financing | Full price: $1,595
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, starting at $60.17/mo financing | Full price: $1,444
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, starting at $47.30/mo financing | Full price: $1,135
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, starting at $40.84/mo financing | Full price: $980
It’s worth noting that Bell offers ‘Device Return Option’ that lets users reduce the monthly cost of their new iPhone if they agree to return it or pay the difference at the end of their two year contract. However, the didn’t list that as the main price on its website.
Virgin Plus
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – Starting at $795 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $1,595
- iPhone 13 Pro – Starting at $644 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $1,444
- iPhone 13 – Starting at $335 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $1,135
- iPhone 13 mini – Starting at $180 down, $33.34/mo financing | Full price: $980
Freedom Mobile
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 upfront with $53/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $1,584
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 upfront with $47/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $1,444
- iPhone 13 – $0 upfront with $35/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $1,128
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 upfront with $29/mo Tab (24 months) and $60 phone plan | Retail price: $960
Shaw Mobile
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, $53/mo on $45 Unlimited plan | Retail price: $1,584
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, $47/mo on $45 Unlimited plan | Retail price: $1,444
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, $35/mo on $45 Unlimited plan | Retail price: $1,128
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, $29/mo on $45 Unlimited plan | Retail price: $960
Videotron
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 upfront, $37.60/mo for 24 months or one-time $948 payment
- iPhone 13 – $0 upfront, $43.60/mo for 24 months or one-time $1,098 payment
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 upfront, $55.50/mo for 24 months or one-time $1,398 payment
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 upfront, $61.25/mo for 24 months or one-time $1,548 payment
SaskTel
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, $36.50/mo on two-year term | Retail price: $1,429.99
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, $42.75/mo on two-year term | Retail price: $1,589.99
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, $19/mo on two-year term | Retail price: $975.99
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, $25/mo on two-year term | Retail price: $1,129.99
Tbaytel
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, $55.92/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $1,382
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, $61.88/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $1,525
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, $44.04/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $1,097
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, $38.08/mo for 24 months on SimplePay plan | Retail price: $954
Eastlink
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, $43.63/mo for 24 months on easyTab
- iPhone 13 mini – $0 down, $37.67/mo for 24 months on easyTab
- iPhone 13 Pro – $0 down, $55.50/mo for 24 months on easyTab
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, $61.46/mo for 24 months on easyTab