Rogers offering students $15 off per month on internet for one year

Rogers is offering Canadian students $15 off per month for 12 months when they purchase Ignite Internet at the 50Mbps or 150Mbps level.

Students can save a total of $180 in their first year of service if they sign up for Rogers Ignite Internet 50u at $69.99 per month (regularly priced at $84.99 per month) or 150u at $84.99 per month.

Both internet packages feature unlimited bandwidth usage.

Rogers is also currently waiving its $39 set-up fee for students who buy an Ignite Internet package or entertainment bundle online.

