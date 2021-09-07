fbpx
Ubisoft is offering Far Cry 3 for free on PC

You can check out one of the franchise's most beloved games right before the newest entry releases next month

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 7, 20213:20 PM EDT
Far Cry 3

Ubisoft has made Far Cry 3 free for everyone on PC for a limited time.

Until September 11th, you can download the standard edition of Ubisoft Montreal’s acclaimed first-person shooter at no cost from the Ubisoft Store. The console versions of Far Cry 3 have not been made free.

Presumably, Ubisoft is giving away the game as part of the lead-up to Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6, which releases on October 7th. It’s worth noting that Far Cry 6 will include downloadable content featuring Vaas Montenegro (Montreal’s own Michael Mando), the villain of Far Cry 3.

For more on Far Cry 6, check out our preview of the game.

