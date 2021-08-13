PREVIOUS|
News

See how the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s camera stacks up against the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5

Let us know what you think about the images in the comments below

Aug 13, 2021

11:22 AM EDT

0 comments

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s latest smartphone, has landed in the MobileSyrup office, so we put together a quick video outlining how its camera stacks up against the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pixel 5.

In the brief time we’ve used the foldable device, the camera performance has been stellar and might be one of the better Samsung shooters to release in the last few years. The new hardware also impressed us with its more glass-like display and solid overall in-hand feel.

Watch the video above to see the full breakdown and keep your eyes on MobileSyrup in the coming weeks for a review of the Z Flip 3. You can also read about Dean Daley’s hands-on experience with the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

Related Articles

News

Aug 12, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Do you want Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3?

News

Jul 22, 2020

4:14 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G coming to Canada August 7th

News

Nov 25, 2020

6:31 PM EST

Samsung rumoured to delay launch of Z Flip successor

Reviews

Aug 11, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Hands-on: Getting better

Comments