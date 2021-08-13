See how the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s camera stacks up against the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s latest smartphone, has landed in the MobileSyrup office, so we put together a quick video outlining how its camera stacks up against the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pixel 5.
In the brief time we’ve used the foldable device, the camera performance has been stellar and might be one of the better Samsung shooters to release in the last few years. The new hardware also impressed us with its more glass-like display and solid overall in-hand feel.
Watch the video above to see the full breakdown and keep your eyes on MobileSyrup in the coming weeks for a review of the Z Flip 3. You can also read about Dean Daley’s hands-on experience with the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.
Comments