The five best tech deals in Canada this week

We’ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers. This week we have deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20, Super Mario Party and Monster Wireless Earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung’s flagship smartphone is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is last year’s model of the company’s premium smartphone.
With a built-in AI assistant, four-lens camera, full-body screen, and 5G capabilities, the S20 is still one of the best phones on the market. For $250 off its regular price, the Samsung Galaxy is a great buy.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $699.99
Monster Airlinks Wireless Earbuds
Monster’s best-selling wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The tech experts at Monster have several wireless audio options on the market, and the Airlinks are strong a contender for the best earbuds under $100.
The attractive earbuds feature four-hour continuous playback, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and the company’s patented Pure Monster sound. If you’re in the market for a solid pair of budget earbuds, you can pick up the Monster Airlinks for 30 percent off their regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $69.99
Super Mario Party (digital)
Nintendo’s family-favourite video game is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Nintendo’s 2018 revival of their popular Mario Party series is the perfect game for destroying friendships.
Super Mario Party takes the board game format of the series and introduces some of the best mini-games in the franchise. The developers recently added online multiplayer, so you can now play with friends and family without needing to physically be together. You can pick up the digital download code for 30 percent off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $55.99
Microsoft Number Pad
Microsoft’s number pad accessory is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This compact number pad is a worthy addition to any setup, allowing you to customize the accessory’s functions for every app you’re working with.
If you’ve made the switch to a 65 percent keyboard layout, the one thing you’ll occasionally miss is the numpad. This portable bluetooth pad is a great way to add functionality back to your desk for 30 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $24.99
Bamboo Tablet Stand
Pezin & Hulin’s popular tablet stand is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This beautiful bamboo stand is fully adjustable to fit different phones and tablets, and the open-back design keeps your devices cool while charging.
Sized for smartphones and smaller tablets, the stand has been shaped to fit a charging cable for those long streaming and cooking sessions. You can pick up the stand for 20 percent off its regular price for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $16.99
More MobileSyrup Picks for You
Huawei’s back-to-school sale discounts earbuds, smartwatches, fitness trackers and more
Save $260 on iPad Pro (2020) bundle with screen protector at Best Buy
The Ascent’s RPG systems muddy and otherwise excellent twin-stick shooter experience
Comments