Deals

Huawei’s back-to-school sale discounts earbuds, smartwatches, fitness trackers and more

Huawei's FreeBuds Pro, Watch GT 2 Pro, AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Router and more to be discounted

Aug 5, 2021

9:08 PM EDT

Huawei will be kicking off its back-to-school sale with wearables, earbuds and routers at a discount through Amazon tomorrow.

Check out all the deals below:

Wearables

Read our Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro review here.

Read our Huawei Watch GT 2 review here.

Read our Huawei Band 6 review here.

Earbuds

Read our Huawei Freebuds 4i review here.

  • Huawei FreeLace — Sale price: $68, original price: $98.99 | Colours: Black, Orange

Routers

You can find all the deals on Huawei’s Amazon store page here. The sale starts tomorrow, August 6th, so some products might not display the sale price if checked today. Huawei’s back-to-school deals are set to end on September 9th.

