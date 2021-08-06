Huawei’s back-to-school sale discounts earbuds, smartwatches, fitness trackers and more

Huawei will be kicking off its back-to-school sale with wearables, earbuds and routers at a discount through Amazon tomorrow.
Check out all the deals below:
Wearables
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro — Sale price: $298, original price: $398 | Colours: Black, Grey
Read our Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro review here.
- Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm, Black) — Sale price: $178, original price: $298
- Huawei Watch GT 2 (42mm, Beige) — Sale price: $168, original price: $279.99
Read our Huawei Watch GT 2 review here.
- Huawei Watch Fit — Sale price: $108, original price: $168.99 | Colours: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink
- Huawei Band 6 — Sale price: $68, original price: $98.99 | Colours: Black, Red
Read our Huawei Band 6 review here.
Earbuds
- Huawei FreeBuds Pro — Sale price: $188, original price: $268 | Colours: Silver, White
- Huawei FreeBuds 4i — Sale price: $118, original price: $138.99 | Colours: Black, White, Silver Frost
Read our Huawei Freebuds 4i review here.
Routers
- Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Router — Sale price: $99, original price: $198
You can find all the deals on Huawei’s Amazon store page here. The sale starts tomorrow, August 6th, so some products might not display the sale price if checked today. Huawei’s back-to-school deals are set to end on September 9th.
