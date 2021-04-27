PREVIOUS
News

You can now play Super Mario Party with your friends online

Players will be able to host a public game or set up a password for a private party

Apr 27, 2021

11:24 AM EDT

0 comments

Super Mario Party

More than two years after its release, Nintendo has launched a free update for Super Mario Party, adding more online play options to the game.

Previously, Super Mario Party‘s ‘Mario Party’ and ‘Partner Party’ modes could only be played in offline co-op, but after today’s free update, players can now host and play online multiplayer matches. Seventy minigames have also been added.

 

Though it’s unclear why Nintendo decided to push out a multiplayer update more than two years after the game’s release, the move is welcomed with open arms as itâ€™s another way for people to stay connected during such unprecedented times.

Players will be able to host a public game or “set up a password for a private party” if they wantÂ to compete against friends and family, according to the update’s webpage.

It’s worth noting that this update is only available to those who own a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Source: Nintendo Via: IGN

Related Articles

Deals

Apr 14, 2021

11:08 AM EDT

Amazon offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 25 percent off

News

Apr 22, 2021

2:14 PM EDT

Fujifilm’s Nintendo Switch Instax printer reimagines the classic Game Boy Printer

News

Apr 14, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch’s big spring sale offers deals on indies, Bethesda games and more

Deals

Mar 3, 2021

7:35 PM EST

Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and more are 35 percent off on Am...

Comments