You can now play Super Mario Party with your friends online

More than two years after its release, Nintendo has launched a free update for Super Mario Party, adding more online play options to the game.
Previously, Super Mario Party‘s ‘Mario Party’ and ‘Partner Party’ modes could only be played in offline co-op, but after today’s free update, players can now host and play online multiplayer matches. Seventy minigames have also been added.
Keep the party going! A free update to #SuperMarioParty adds online play to the board game mode, 70 minigames , and the 2 vs 2 Partner Party mode. Available now!
Additional details:https://t.co/MdWIZ47w4i pic.twitter.com/U285o371hZ
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2021
Though it’s unclear why Nintendo decided to push out a multiplayer update more than two years after the game’s release, the move is welcomed with open arms as itâ€™s another way for people to stay connected during such unprecedented times.
Players will be able to host a public game or “set up a password for a private party” if they wantÂ to compete against friends and family, according to the update’s webpage.
It’s worth noting that this update is only available to those who own a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
