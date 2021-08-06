PREVIOUS|
Wenger Chasma Laptop Backpack on sale for today only

Aug 6, 2021

12:19 PM EDT

Buy at Best Buy for $39.99 (save $10)

Whether you’re heading back to work or school, chances are you’ll need a sturdy bag to help you transport your technology. Luckily, in the last few years, backpacks have become cool again.

The Wenger Chasma Laptop Backpack is an attractive bag that is built to protect your devices. The backpack features a protective compartment that can fit laptops up to 16 inches, generous air-flow padding for comfort, and heavy-duty zippered pockets.

For today only, the Wenger Chasma Laptop Backpack is on sale at Best Buy for $39.99 (save $10) as part of their Back to School Event.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

