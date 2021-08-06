Save $260 on iPad Pro (2020) bundle with screen protector at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has a bundle with the 4th Gen iPad Pro and a screen protector on sale for $260 off.
The iPad Pro in question is the ‘Space Grey’ 12.9-inch model with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi. Further, the deal includes a Tucano Milano Italy Glass Screen Protector. On its own, the 4th Gen iPad Pro goes for $1,299.99 while the screen protector costs $34.99. The bundle, however, costs $1,074.98.
Overall, it’s a pretty solid deal. Although the iPad Pro isn’t the newest model with an M1 chip, the 4th Gen is still fairly new and an excellent device overall. Also called the iPad Pro (2020), the 4th Gen iPad Pro sports an A12Z processor and should receive software support for several years, given Apple’s excellent track record. You can learn more about it here.
Best Buy’s sale on the iPad Pro screen saver bundle runs until August 12th.
There’s also a today-only deal on Apple’s Magic Keyboard that discounts it by $150 to $299.99. The model on sale is for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and works with both the 3rd and 4th Gen, so if you’re planning on grabbing the 4th Gen iPad Pro bundle and want the keyboard, now’s a good time to get it. The Magic Keyboard sale ends August 6th.
You can find the iPad Pro bundle here and the Magic Keyboard here.
