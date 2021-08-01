Best Buy Canada’s ‘Yellow Tag’ sale is on now

Running until August 5th, Best Buy’s ‘Yellow Tag’ sale boasts some great discounts on a ton of gear. Check out some of the standout deals below:
Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $129.99 (save $50)
Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $169.99 (save $30)
Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $599.99 (save $100)
Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points for $379.99 (save $80)
Insignia Air Fryer – 3.2L/3.4QT for $69.99 (save $30)
Logitech Marathon Wireless Laser Mouse for $49.99 (save $20)
NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE9i Elliptical for $1,279.99 (save $1,720)
Ooma 11-Sensor Home Security Starter Kit with Ooma Siren 2 for $239.99 (save $160)
Insignia Window Air Conditioner – 12000 BTU for $299.99 (save $200)
Check out the full list of deals on Best Buy’s site.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
