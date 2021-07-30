There are 17,000 built or under construction EV chargers across Canada

853 new electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed across Canada, bringing the total number of built and under construction chargers to 17,000.
A new tweet from Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, confirmed the news, but he doesn’t clarify if this number relates to chargers or charging stations. The latter option is more impressive since charging stations feature multiple chargers at each location and better represent EV charger coverage across the country.
853 new EV chargers across 🇨🇦 this week.
There are now over 17,000 EV chargers built or under construction across 🇨🇦.
Not a bad way to celebrate #EVWeekinCanada. pic.twitter.com/bQzPnJnI7h
— Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) July 30, 2021
It’s also unclear where these chargers are located and what speeds they charge at. For example, if the majority are slow chargers, then this news is a lot less important than if it relates to fast chargers.
MobileSyrup has reached out to the Minister’s Office for more information. This story will be updated when with more information when it’s available.
In a prior report from earlier this month, Electrify Canada announced that it will install 500 chargers across Canada and not stations. This indicates to me that Minister O’Regan’s tweet relates to chargers and not stations.
However, even if that is the case, 17,000 is a lot of new EV chargers. The website EnergyHub.org estimates that there are 6,007 charging stations in Canada.
Source: @SeamusOregan
