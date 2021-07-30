iPhone 11 on sale at Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus for $25/month

Three major carriers, including Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo, are currently offering the 64GB iPhone 11 at a discount.
The handset’s retail price is $875, which regularly costs $36.46 per month for two years, but with the new discount, you only pay $25/month for 24 months. All three carriers only have the Black colour variant in stock.
At Koodo, only the 64GB variant is available but Virgin plus and Fido have the 128GB model listed for $27.92/month and $28.38/month respectively.
It’s worth noting that the models on sale are the 2020 variants. This means the device won’t come with EarPods and a power adapter.
The promotion is available online and in-store. Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo charge $50, $50 and $45, respectively in service fees, though you can avoid that cost by buying the phone online.
Follow the links to purchase the iPhone 11 from Koodo, Virgin Plus or Fido.
