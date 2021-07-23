PREVIOUS|
News

Reported documents indicate the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE left out of Unpacked event

This isn't the first time we've heard the phone won't be the event

Jul 23, 2021

4:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Those looking forward to a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch, you’ll have to wait as a new leak indicates the phone won’t launch at August 11th’s Unpacked event. 

According to a leak from LetsGoDigital, the phone won’t be making an appearance at the event. LetsGoDigital says they have seen official documentation from Samsung confirming the handset won’t be introduced during Unpacked.

However, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of this. Reports from back in June indicated that the device was being pushed back due to Snapdragon 888 chipset shortages. The same report suggests that the primary battery supplier is also dealing with production issues. 

The S21 FE is still expected to launch later this year.

And while the S21 FE won’t be showing up at the event, rumours indicate Samsung’s Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Class and Galaxy Buds 2 will all be at the August 11th event. 

Source: LetsGoDigital

Related Articles

Resources

May 2, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, S21 FE and Huawei P50 leaks from last week

News

Jun 15, 2021

4:34 PM EDT

Give Dad a gift he’ll actually use with these deals on mobile accessories

News

Jun 8, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Man has phone charger removed from bladder after inserting it into penis

News

Apr 30, 2021

2:40 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE brand spotted on company’s website

Comments