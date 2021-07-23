Those looking forward to a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch, you’ll have to wait as a new leak indicates the phone won’t launch at August 11th’s Unpacked event.
According to a leak from LetsGoDigital, the phone won’t be making an appearance at the event. LetsGoDigital says they have seen official documentation from Samsung confirming the handset won’t be introduced during Unpacked.
However, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of this. Reports from back in June indicated that the device was being pushed back due to Snapdragon 888 chipset shortages. The same report suggests that the primary battery supplier is also dealing with production issues.
The S21 FE is still expected to launch later this year.
And while the S21 FE won’t be showing up at the event, rumours indicate Samsung’s Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Class and Galaxy Buds 2 will all be at the August 11th event.
Source: LetsGoDigital
