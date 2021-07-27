Nothing unveils its Ear (1) wireless earbuds with ANC

Nothing, a tech startup headed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, finally announced its much-hyped ‘Ear (1)’ true wireless earbuds.
The earbuds arrive after months of teases and hype. The Ear (1) will go on sale starting August 17th across 45 countries, including Canada, priced at $99 / £99 / €99. Nothing’s earbuds feature a unique design with clear plastic and offer up to 5.7 hours of playback from the buds (34 hours total with the included charging case) with active noise-cancelling (ANC) turned off.
Turning on ANC drops the battery life to four hours (24 with the case). Users can charge the buds wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging pad or over USB-C. The Ear (1) buds also use three microphones for noise-cancellation, a ‘transparency mode’ to let sound through and to reduce background noise when making a call.
As for sound, the buds sport an 11.6mm driver tuned by Swedish gadget maker Teenage Engineering. While it remains to be seen how the Ear (1) buds sound, Nothing says they’ve been tuned for “balanced bass, mid and treble performance.” Further, the Ear (1) buds use Bluetooth 5.2 for excellent connectivity.
Finally, the earbuds feature IPX4 water resistance, so they should be able to survive sweat and light splashes. For Android devices, the Ear (1) will support fast pairing.
Although the buds don’t go on sale until August 17th, Nothing will sell a limited batch on its website starting July 31st. You can check out the Ear (1) buds here and sign up for an email blast when they become available.
Image credit: Nothing
Source: Nothing
