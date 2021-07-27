Android 13 gets internal dessert codename ‘Tiramisu’

Google hasn’t even fully released Android 12 yet and developers are already working on dessert codenames for Android 13. Apparently, they’ve settled on ‘tiramisu.’
XDA Developers spotted a commit on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit, a web-based code collaboration tool that lets developers submit and review changes. Specifically, this commit asks to “Rename T to Tiramisu.”
As great as tiramisu is (both as a dessert and a name), Android 13 will unfortunately probably just be called Android 13. For most of Android’s life, Google had a dessert name (following an alphabetical scheme) and a number to represent each major version. There was Android 1.5 Cupcake, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Android 4.4 KitKat, just to name a few.
But with Android 10, Google found itself in the awkward position of having to come up with a dessert name that started with Q. That’s when the company dropped the dessert naming scheme and started referring to Android versions solely by their number. However, developers have continued using desserts for internal codenames. Android 10 was called ‘Quince Tart,’ 11 was ‘Red Velvet Cake‘ and 12 is reportedly called ‘Snow Cone.’
It’s also worth noting that this is the first mention of an internal codename for Android 13, according to XDA.
While I do miss having fun dessert names, it’s nice to see them live on internally.
Source: AOSP Via: XDA Developers
Comments