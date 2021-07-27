Android 12 Beta 3.1 makes the subtlest change to the screen-rotate animation

Android 12 Beta 3.1 has brought with it a subtle yet quality update.
First spotted by 9to5Google, the auto-rotate animation when going from portrait to landscape or the other way around is now much smoother and simpler.
In the previous beta, this animation seemed a little choppy and cut frame-ish, but with Beta 3.1, the overall experience of auto-rotation animation has been smoothed out.
This animation update is so minor that you might not even notice it, but when you actively move your phone’s orientation, on-screen components will now shift in sync rather than merely teleporting into landscape or portrait mode.
Check out the videos uploaded by 9to5Google below for reference:
Android 12 Beta 3’s choppy screen rotate animation (Ewww)
Android 12 Beta 3.1’s smooth screen rotate animation (Niceee)
While this is a minor update, it is a step in the right direction for the upcoming OS as a whole.
Source: 9to5Google
