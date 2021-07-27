PREVIOUS|
Android 12 Beta 3.1 makes the subtlest change to the screen-rotate animation

Out with the choppy, in with the smooth

Jul 27, 2021

5:57 PM EDT

Android 12 Beta 3.1 has brought with it a subtle yet quality update.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the auto-rotate animation when going from portrait to landscape or the other way around is now much smoother and simpler.

In the previous beta, this animation seemed a little choppy and cut frame-ish, but with Beta 3.1, the overall experience of auto-rotation animation has been smoothed out.

This animation update is so minor that you might not even notice it, but when you actively move your phone’s orientation, on-screen components will now shift in sync rather than merely teleporting into landscape or portrait mode.

Check out the videos uploaded by 9to5Google below for reference:

Android 12 Beta 3’s choppy screen rotate animation (Ewww)

Android 12 Beta 3.1’s smooth screen rotate animation (Niceee)

While this is a minor update, it is a step in the right direction for the upcoming OS as a whole.

In other Android 12 news from earlier this month, check out how Android 12 ditches theme options like app shape, icons and fonts for Material You and how Android 12 will let you play games as they download.

Source: 9to5Google

