Telus investing $63 million across the Greater Victoria region in B.C.

Telus is investing $63 million across the Greater Victoria region in British Columbia this year, as part of its $13 billion investment in the province.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says the investment will be used to build new wireless infrastructure in response to the increasing demand for enhanced wireless connectivity through the region.
Further, Telus plans to connect more households and businesses to its PureFibre network. The carrier first launched PureFibre service in the region in 2016 and will expand the network with this latest investment.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Greater Victoria, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more British Columbians with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access entertainment and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”
The investment will also be used to bring the carrier’s 5G network speeds to the region. Telus notes that it will have connected 187 communities, 119 First Nations communities, and 335 Indigenous lands across the province to 5G by the end of this year.
Telus estimates that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years.
The carrier is among many others currently participating in the government’s 3500MHz spectrum auction that began on June 15th. The spectrum is key for the deployment of the next generation of wireless technology across the country.
5G is expected to bring fast data speeds and low latency to mobile devices. It’s expected to enhance virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, healthcare, agriculture and more.
Source: Telus
Comments