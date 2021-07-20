Telus brings 5G to Quebec City with $38 million investment in Capitale-Nationale region

Telus announced an expansion of its 5G network to Quebec City. The expansion comes as part of a $38 million investment in infrastructure in the Capitale-Nationale region.
“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Quebec City to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.
In the release, Telus also cited Opensignal’s first Canada 5G User Experience Report 2021, noting that Opensignal awarded Telus for having the fastest 5G download and upload speeds, best 5G video experience and more. However, the carrier neglected to mention that Opensignal’s report showed a statistical tie between Bell and Telus for both 5G download speed and video experience. Those interested can read more about Opensignal’s report here.
Additionally, Telus pointed out that it’s leveraged multiple vendors, including Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia, to expand its 5G network. The Vancouver-based national carrier plans to bring 5G to 20 other communities in the Capitale-Nationale region later this year, which includes Baie-Saint-Paul, Beaupré, Boischatel, Fossambault-sur-le-Lac, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Saint-Pierre-de-l’Île-d’Orléans and Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury.
Telus also plans to make 5G available to Canadians in over 615 communities, including 157 in Quebec, and cover over 70 percent of the Canadian population by the end of the year.
Finally, it’s worth keeping in mind that 5G networks in Canada are still in their infancy. In most places, Canadian 5G runs on a 4G core, limiting benefits and features of the next-generation network technology. Thanks to the recent government 3500MHz spectrum auction, that should change in the near future. 3500MHz spectrum covers part of the critical mid-band 5G, also called Sub-6.
Mid-band 5G spectrum will be critical for carriers rolling out 5G networks since Sub-6 allows for lower latency, higher speed and other benefits. Mid-band differs from mmWave 5G, which offers even higher speed potential but has significantly lower coverage range.
Those interested can learn more about Telus’ Capitale-Nationale region 5G expansion here.
