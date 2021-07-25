Here are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Pixel foldable and iPhone 13 leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.
From July 17th to July 23rd, we saw a couple of leaks about Google’s upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more.
Below are all the major smartphone leaks from the past week:
Samsung
Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021
According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be IPX8 water and dust-resistant.
For more on this leak, click here.
Google/Samsung
According to the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant, Ross Young, Samsung Display will be providing 120Hz panels for a number of foldable devices.
Today's leak – All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi.
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021
Google’s handset will offer a 7.57-inch foldable screen. Next, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sport a 6.70-inch screen, and the Z Fold 3 will feature a 7.55-inch panel
Each of these handsets will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.
For more on this leak, click here.
Apple
Apple reportedly plans to scrap the iPhone mini model in its 2022 smartphone lineup. Instead, the company will offer a 5G-capable version of its more affordable iPhone SE model.
The phone will use the A15 chipset expected to launch with the 2021 iPhone line.
For more on this leak, click here.
The iPhone 13 may feature an always-on mode like the Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Gurman’s notes that we can expect “a faster A15 chip, smaller notch, a new display for better battery life and the potential of an Apple Watch-like always-on mode and a 120Hz refresh rate and upgrades to video recording.”
For more on this leak, click here.
Comments