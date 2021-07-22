PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 rumoured to feature IPX8 water resistance

Both phones are expected to launch on August 11th

Well-known tipster, Max Weinbach, has a bit of new information about Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be IPX8 water and dust-resistant.

The IPX8 water and dust resistance mean that the phone hasn’t been tested against solids like sand and dust, but it can be submerged underwater for more than one metre.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and more are expected to launch at the company’s Unpacked event on August 11th at 10am ET.

Source: Max Weinbach

