Well-known tipster, Max Weinbach, has a bit of new information about Samsung’s upcoming foldables.
Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021
According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be IPX8 water and dust-resistant.
The IPX8 water and dust resistance mean that the phone hasn’t been tested against solids like sand and dust, but it can be submerged underwater for more than one metre.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and more are expected to launch at the company’s Unpacked event on August 11th at 10am ET.
Source: Max Weinbach
