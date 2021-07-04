Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Pixel 5a and more leak this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.
From June 27th to July 3rd, we saw a couple of leaks about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more.
Below are all the major smartphones leaks from the past week:
Samsung
Come and take a closer and highly detailed look at the upcoming #Samsung #GalaxyZFold3 (stunning 5K renders + 360° HD video and renders + display sizes + dimensions + color options)!
On behalf of my Friends over @digitindia -> https://t.co/5yc3q4kL3L pic.twitter.com/BwiA3WlhRx
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 30, 2021
This past week we saw leaks regarding the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, two upcoming Samsung foldable flagships.
According to these CAD-based renders, the Z Fold 3 is thinner and lighter in comparison to the Fold 2. It measures 14.5mm in thickness — 15.6mm if you include the camera bump — with the overall dimensions of 158.1 x 64.8 x 14.5mm.
The Z Fold 3 also features a 7.5-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display selfie camera. The cover screen offers a 6.2-inch display.
For more on the Z Fold 3, click here.
The Z Flip 3 will sport a 6.7-inch internal display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and a larger 1.9-inch outer display.
The phone is also tipped to feature a dual-camera set-up on the rear with a vertical alignment. The front will reportedly offer an in-display selfie camera. Finally, rumours point to the Z Flip 3 offering a bigger battery than the Z Flip 5G.
The renders reveal that the clamshell foldable will sport eight different colour variants and offer a dual-tone design.
For more on the Z Flip 3, click here.
The Pixel 5a is soon approaching, according to a report from the nearly always reliable Mark Gurman.
“Google Pixel fans, this summer is for you. Expect the Pixel 5a, the company’s next-generation, lower-cost handset, to be announced and released in August,” wrote the Bloomberg reporter.
Unfortunately, Google previously said it would launch the Pixel 5a in the U.S. and Japan only. That could change, but Canada likely won’t see the Pixel 5a this year.
For more about the Pixel 5a, click here.
Apple
Apple plans to bring an enhanced ultra-wide lens to its high-end iPhone 13 models. The leak says that this year’s iPhone 13 Pro models will feature an ultra-wide lens that includes autofocus.
Additionally, iPhone 13 Pro is making the jump from a six-element lens to just five, likely resulting in improved image and video quality across the board.
For more on the iPhone 13 Pro, click here.
Image Credits: @onleaks
