Xplornet aiming to provide 50/10Mbps speeds to 300,000 homes in Ontario this year

Xplornet has announced that it plans to provide 50/10Mbps speeds to 300,000 homes in rural areas across Ontario by the end of this year.
The carrier says it now offers download speeds up to 50Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps to more than 220,000 homes in underserved areas and plans reach 300,000 by December 31st.
“The Xplornet team has been working hard upgrading our fibre and wireless broadband network to bring faster speeds across rural Ontario,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan in a statement.
“This is another important step in our continuing commitment to invest and deliver improved high speed Internet to rural homes and businesses across Canada so that people can stay connected to family, friends and work today and in the future, no matter where they choose to live.”
Xplornet says this announcement is possible through ongoing private investment to deliver broadband services across the country.
The Xplore 50/10 Unlimited package is now available in many communities, to new and current customers for $109.99 per month. For a limited time, new customers can opt for a two-year plan at a price of $99.99 per month, with that price guaranteed for those two years.
Source: Xplornet
