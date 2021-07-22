Telus investing $47 million to enhance connectivity and launch 5G in Surrey, B.C.

Telus has announced a $47 million investment to launch its 5G network and enhance connectivity in Surrey, British Columbia.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says the investment is part of its commitment to invest $13 billion in the province through 2024.
Telus notes that the investment will also be used to build new wireless infrastructure in response to the increasing demand for enhanced wireless connectivity throughout the city. The carrier also plans to connect more households and businesses to its PureFibre network.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Surrey, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more British Columbians with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access entertainment and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”
Telus notes that it will have connected 187 communities, 119 First Nations communities, and 335 Indigenous lands across the province to 5G by the end of this year.
Source: Telus
Comments