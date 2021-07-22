OnePlus buds Pro could be the earbuds to beat this fall

OnePlus is jumping onto the premium audio train with a new pair of wireless earbuds that bring active noise-cancelling, a new design and better battery life to the table.
The company is also boasting superior sound quality and a personalized sound experience that adjusts the noise-cancelling to block out different frequencies depending on where you are. This system uses three mics, which should lead to good call quality too.
One Plus says the earbdus also have Dolby Atmos support and 11mm dynamic drivers, which are slightly smaller than last year’s OnePlus Buds (13.4mm), but larger than the 10mm option on the OnePlus Buds Z. Both earbuds sounded good to me, so I’m expecting big things from the Buds Pro.
There’s also Warp charging support with OnePlus chargers that can power the buds quickly. A 10-minute charge should last for 10-hours.
The most exciting feature of these earbuds is that they supposedly feature a 38-hour battery with the included charging case. OnePlus doesn’t say how long each earphone lasts, but I’d expect it to be around 12 hours since that’s a third of 38-hours. I’m not sure if this number reflects the battery life with noise-cancellation or not.
MobileSyrup will be hands-on with the OnePlus Buds Pro later this summer for a full review.
The OnePlus Buds Pro is set to cost $149 USD or roughly $187 CAD, and release on September 1st. This still keeps them under the $200 CAD sweet spot, but it’s still more than the Beats Studio Buds, which are the reigning champ of earbuds at the moment.
Comments