What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late July 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, new titles are added in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled July’s second batch of new Game Pass games:
- Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play — July 20th
- Cris Tales (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 20th
- Atomicrops (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 22nd
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 22nd
- Last Stop (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 22nd
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) — July 26th
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) — July 26th
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) — July 27th
- Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 29th
- Omno (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 29th
- Project Wingman (PC) — July 29th
- The Ascent (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 29th
Meanwhile, It Lurks Below (Console and PC), The Touryst (Cloud, Console and PC) and UnderMine (Cloud, Console and PC) are leaving Game Pass on July 31st. As always, you can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.
Finally, Xbox has confirmed that 14 more Cloud games have received mobile-optimized touch controls:
- Cities: Skylines
- Darkest Dungeon
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gonner2
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Outlast 2
- Steep
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG
- The Bard’s Tale IV
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Wild at Heart
Xbox says there are now more than 80 touch-enabled Cloud games on Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for mobile streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Find out what came to Game Pass over the past couple of weeks here.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox
