What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early July 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, new titles release in two waves and Xbox has unveiled June’s second batch of new Game Pass games.
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) — July 8th [Game Pass Ultimate required]
- Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 8th [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
- UFC 4 (Console) — July 8th [EA Play required, included in Game Pass Ultimate]
- Bloodroots (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 15th [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
- Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 15th [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
- The Medium (Cloud) — July 15th [Game Pass Ultimate required]
In case you missed it, Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game launched on July 1st as a Game Pass Ultimate Perk.
Finally, EA Sports UFC (Console) and EA Sports UFC 2 (Console) are leaving Game Pass on July 14th, while Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC) and CrossCode (Cloud, Console and PC) are exiting the catalogue on July 15th.
As always, you can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for mobile streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Find out what came to Game Pass over the past couple of weeks here.
Image credit: EA
Source: Xbox
Comments