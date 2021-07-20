PREVIOUS|
Business

Telus Agriculture and Rabobank acquire Conservis

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed

Jul 20, 2021

7:01 AM EDT

Telus Agriculture and global food and agriculture bank Rabobank have announced that they’re acquiring Conservis.

Conservis is a company that integrates disparate farm technologies into one streamlined interface to manage the business of farming.

“Together, Rabobank and Telus Agriculture bring the expertise, experience, and global presence to further develop the Conservis farm management platform,” Telus Agriculture outlined in a press release.

Conservis enables farms to organize data from different sources, eliminate error-prone manual entries, create winning business plans, and manage costs, production and marketing.

“Together alongside Rabobank and with the technology available in the Conservis platform, we will be able to make financial management of farms a more efficient process and unlock new opportunities for our customers across the food value chain,” said Francois Gratton, the group president of Telus Health and Telus Agriculture, in a statement.

Rabobank and Telus Agriculture’s vision is to deliver an enhanced Conservis platform to drive value for farms.

Source: Telus

