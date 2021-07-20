YouTube to add labels to some health videos to crack down on misinformation

YouTube says it’s going to add labels to some health videos after facing backlash for hosting misinformation about vaccines.
The Google-owned company says it’s going to surface more credible health information to prevent the spread of misinformation. The company will also add information panels that will direct users to credible sources.
“This is our first step towards identifying and designating authoritative health sources on YouTube,” Dr. Garth Graham, the director and global head of healthcare and public health partnerships at YouTube, in a blog post.
“While only accredited health organizations and government entities are currently included in our health context features, we’re exploring ways to broaden eligibility and evaluate inclusion of other health sources.”
YouTube says that people will still be able to find relevant videos from a range of sources in their search results.
Politicians and health care workers have been calling out digital giants for their role in spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.
For instance, U.S. President Joe Biden recently stated that Facebook is merely allowing misinformation to spread on its platform.
