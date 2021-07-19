Game of Thrones’ House of the Dragon production pauses due to COVID-19

Filming can’t be easy with COVID and now, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is currently pausing production due to the virus.
The House of the Dragon will cease shooting for two days as someone involved with filming has tested positive for the virus.
“As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on House of the Dragon tested positive for COVID-19.” HBO said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine.”
Cameras will start rolling again on Wednesday, July 21st.
Unfortunately, cases in the U.K. — where the series is filming — are surging. Recently, the CDC announced that it telling individuals to avoid travel to the U.K. due to the virus. And although COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, England will soon be looking at 1,000 daily hospitalizations.
House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno also feature.
The series is set to air 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the House of Targaryen.
House of the Dragon was co-created by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal. The latter serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and other episodes.
The House of the Dragon series is set to have 10 episodes.
Given that Bell’s Crave platform is the exclusive Canadian home of Game of Thrones, it’s expected that House of the Dragon will come to the service as well.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Comments