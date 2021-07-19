Virgin Mobile Canada officially rebrands to Virgin Plus

Virgin Mobile Canada has officially rebranded to Virgin Plus in a move that the carrier says reflects its service offerings beyond mobility.
The news was revealed over the weekend when a spokesperson for the Bell flanker brand confirmed the rebrand in a reply to a customer.
“Virgin Plus reflects the evolution of our brand beyond mobility to encompass mobile Internet and TV all from one provider. Plus, awesome Member Benefits and customer service,” said Jennifer Posnikoff, the head of brand and marketing communications at Virgin Plus, in a statement.
The carrier notes that Virgin Plus will continue to provide members with new benefits like food, fashion and entertainment deals.
“Virgin Plus is so much more than just a telecommunications company – it’s providing Canadians with the ‘plus’ experience that they expect so they can live their lives to the fullest,” said Virgin Group Founder, Richard Branson, in a statement.
Virgin Plus is partnering with Virgin Radio to launch a four-week contest nationwide. From July 19 to August 15, Virgin Radio listeners and Virgin Plus Members have a chance to win weekly prizes. More information can be found here.
Image credit: Virgin Plus
Source: Virgin Plus
