Virgin Mobile to rebrand as Virgin Plus

The rebranding will go official on July 19th

Jul 17, 2021

3:03 PM EDT

According to a recent Twitter thread shared by Virgin Mobile user and MobileSyrup reader @GregIsaacs, Virgin Mobile is rebranding itself as Virgin Plus.

As per Virgin Mobile’s (soon to be Virgin Plus) reply, the rebranding will go official on July 19th and the decision to change the name was to better include Virgin’s other offerings, such as Internet, TV, Tablets, accessories and more. Additionally, all services and plans are expexcted to stay the same.

No further information is known as of now, though the carrier stated in its text message sent to its service users to “check out virginplus.ca on July 19th to learn more.” Its worth noting that going to virginplus.ca now will automatically redirect you to the carrier’s website.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Virgin Mobile, and this post will be updated if and when subsequent information is available.

Source: @virginmobilecan

