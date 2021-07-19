Zoom to acquire cloud call centre company Five9 for $14.7 billion

Zoom has announced that it’s acquiring cloud call centre company Five9 for $14.7 billion USD (about $18.7 billion CAD).
The company says the combination of the two platforms will enable organizations to reimagine the way they engage with their customers.
Zoom outlines that the acquisition is expected to help enhance its presence with enterprise customers and allow the company to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity
“We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will deliver even more happiness and value to our customers,” said Zoom CEo Eric S. Yuan, in a press release.
“We believe this acquisition creates a leading customer engagement platform that will help redefine how companies of all sizes connect with their customers.”
Following the close of the transaction, Five9 will be an operating unit of Zoom and Rowan Trollope will become a president of Zoom and continue as CEO of Five9.
Source: Zoom
