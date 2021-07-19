PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 app datamined, reveals colours and features

Jul 19, 2021

10:21 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place a couple of weeks away; however, a recent datamine shares information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2.

Tim Schneeberger, a developer, found an early beta version of the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 plugin on Samsung’s update server. The datamine leaked information about the colour variants and features for the upcoming wireless earbuds.

According to the leak, we’ll see the earbuds in gray/green, violet, yellow, black, and white.

The datamine also discovered that the earbuds would offer active noise cancellation, as well as single/double/triple-tap, touch-and-hold, and disable- signal-tap functionalities available to set up through the app.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 will lack the 360-degree sound feature and “outside double-tap” volume controls that were available on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Further, each earbud will sport a 61mAh battery and a case will feature a 472mAh power cell.

Source: XDA Developers 

