While the various gestures used to control the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are generally responsive, they can also be finicky, similar to the Galaxy Buds Live. Now, Samsung is introducing a new way for Galaxy Buds Pro users to control volume with a feature called “Double tap earbud edge.”
You can find the feature in the Galaxy Wearable app’s Labs menu. Once enabled, you can adjust the volume by double-tapping the top edge of the left earbud or the right edge of the right earbud to decrease and increase volume, respectively. Since you can now change the volume without tapping the touch panels, you can use your double- or triple-tap controls to perform other tasks, such as launching the voice assistant.
However, that isn’t the only change to the controls. With a long press, you can now turn on or off a specific noise control mode (either Ambient or Noise-canceling mode) without having to cycle between them.
Make sure you update your Galaxy Buds Pro plugin in the coming month as the new firmware version is currently rolling out in South Korea and can be expected to reach Canadian users soon.
Source: Android Police
Comments